RSS Chief arrives in Jaipur; to visit Pushkar today

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Pushkar to attend a private programme on Saturday, officials said.

He arrived at the Jaipur airport on Friday night and then visited the Bharti Bhawan here where he will stay overnight.

He is currently on a three-day visit to Jaipur.

Bhagwat reached the Bharti Bhawan on MI Road on Friday, where he met several RSS workers.

On Saturday, the RSS Chief will visit the Ravi Ram Ashram on Sikar Road to attend an event to honour the memory of Ravi Ram Maharaj, who will be paid tributes on his death anniversary.

During the visit, Bhagwat will address RSS workers and saints present at the ashram.

He is expected to spend around two hours there.

Following the event, Bhagwat will attend a personal meeting before leaving for Pushkar later on Saturday. He is expected to return to Jaipur on Sunday night and will depart from Jaipur shortly after.

The RSS is conducting training classes at 12 locations across Rajasthan started in May, with more than 4,000 volunteers of different age groups expected to participate.

Mohan Bhagwat and RSS 'Sarkaryawah' (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale will also guide the Sangh volunteers during the training sessions.

Ramesh Chandra Agarwal, Chief of the RSS Rajasthan region, said that the Sangh organises these annual education classes to train its cadres in various disciplines.

The sessions focus on nurturing self-awareness, self-discipline, a spirit of sacrifice, and harmony in collective life.

RSS volunteers undergo physical, theoretical and practical training.

In total, 12 training classes and three 'Ghosh' (band) classes will also be conducted.

These classes will provide hands-on training in key areas of social responsibility such as community service, communication, family awareness, environmental protection, social harmony, rural development and cow protection (Goseva).

Volunteers will also receive direct guidance from senior RSS leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale, along with other national and regional functionaries, officials added.

