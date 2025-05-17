Education not just to get degree but to make useful life, says MP Guv

Bhopal, May 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that education is not merely a medium for obtaining a degree of knowledge, but also about making a person useful and capable for society.

The Governor said on Friday that in the blind race of modern life, youth are being deprived of the joy of living, therefore, youths need to adopt a lifestyle of coexistence with nature.

He asserted that knowledge gained through education should be used in the service of humanity.

Governor Patel made these assertions addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGTU) in Bhopal.

"Students should remain sensitive toward family and society. They should have a sense of gratitude toward parents, teachers, community, and society and also a commitment to uplift the underprivileged," Patel said.

Addressing the gathering of students and teachers, the Governor added that happiness is not achieved by attaining material, it comes from spiritual joy, helping those in need, and acts of service.

He called for education to play a role in creating a social environment that focuses not on the display of service work, but on its outcomes.

"Convocation day is an important turning point in life, where students have to decide about their careers and the next stage of life. The obtained degree will lead them to a world full of unlimited opportunities and possibilities," Governor Patel said.

"During their time on campus, students have experienced memorable moments and made lifelong friendships. They have received invaluable lessons and abundant knowledge," he added.

"All this will prove useful in various situations in the future," he said.

