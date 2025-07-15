Maha: Revenue Minister orders probe after name of cultivators listed on 7/12 disappear

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) A major land law violation has surfaced in Jambhe, Satara district, where the names of cultivators listed on the 7/12 for 311 acres and 23 gunthas of land have mysteriously disappeared.

The issue has triggered a quasi-judicial inquiry at the Additional District Collector level to investigate the irregularities and ensure accountability. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that further action will be taken once the inquiry’s verdict comes.

He assured that if the entries were wrongfully removed, they would be restored, and strict action would be taken against those responsible, emphasising transparency and justice for the original cultivators’ heirs.

The issue was raised by MLC Niranjan Davkhare, who pointed out irregularities in the land records for 311 acres and 23 gunthas in Jambhe, block No. 30. He noted that the land was declared khalsa in 1956 under Mutation Entry No. 160, but this was not reflected in the 7/12, facilitating illegal sale-purchase transactions.

Davkhare alleged that a 2004 appeal to the Sub-Divisional Officer was influenced by political pressure and claimed a senior revenue official misused the law to purchase the land. He demanded criminal action against the official and action on reports submitted by the Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer on June 13 and 14, 2025.

Unveiling the case’s history, Minister Bawankule stated that multiple inquiries under various laws were conducted earlier, with the matter closed in 2014 during former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s tenure. Following a complaint by Deepak Kadam Patil in 2025, the investigation was reopened.

He revealed that the names of 150 villagers listed as cultivators were inexplicably removed from the 7/12 in 2003-04, enabling unauthorised transactions.

A quasi-judicial inquiry is underway, and the minister assured that the failure to implement the 1952 Bombay Personal Inams Abolition Act, even after 69 years, will also be investigated.

MLC Parinay Phuke raised concerns about violations of the Ceiling Act, questioning whether the land would be acquired by the government and if fraud charges would be filed against officers submitting false certificates.

He also inquired whether notices were issued to cultivators before their entries were removed and if erring officers would face suspension for bypassing due process. In response,

Minister Bawankule clarified that prior inquiries were conducted under several laws, including the ceiling law, but no records of notices or hearings were found.

He reiterated that if entries were wrongfully removed, they would be reinstated, and action against culprits would proceed from the Additional Commissioner to the Revenue Minister level.

Urging patience for the Additional District Collector’s verdict report, he assured a transparent inquiry.

