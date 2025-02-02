Maha Kumbh: BSNL provides free SIMs, uninterrupted communication services in Mela area

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) From providing free SIM cards to ensuring uninterrupted communication services, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is playing a key role in strengthening the communication infrastructure at the Maha Kumbh 2025, it was announced on Sunday.

BSNL has set up a dedicated customer service centre in the Mela area, offering pilgrims on-site assistance, complaint resolution, and uninterrupted communication services, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

At the Kumbh Mela, pilgrims from different parts of the country are being provided with free SIM cards from their respective circles.

If any pilgrim loses or damages their SIM card, they will not need to return to their home state.

BSNL has arranged to supply SIM cards from all circles across the country to the Mela area.

"This service is completely free, ensuring that pilgrims can easily stay in touch with their family and friends. BSNL has set up a camp office at Lal Road Sector-2, from where all communication services are being managed," according to the Ministry.

There has been a significant increase in demand for services like fibre connections, leased line connections, and mobile recharges in the Kumbh area.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the public, SIM cards from different states have been made available, benefiting not only the pilgrims but also the security forces stationed there.

To ensure uninterrupted communication services during Maha Kumbh 2025, a total of 90 BTS towers have been activated in the Mela area.

These include 30 BTS (700 MHz 4G band), 30 BTS (2100 MHz band), and 30 BTS (2G-enabled).

Additionally, internet leased lines, Wi-Fi hotspots, high-speed internet (fibre-to-the-home), webcasting, SD-WAN, bulk SMS service, M2M SIMs, and satellite phone services have also been provided in the Mela area.

"Through this initiative, BSNL is ensuring seamless communication for millions of pilgrims, administrative officers, security forces, and volunteer organisations, helping in the smooth operation of the event," said the ministry.

