Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees flock to Triveni Sangam as grand event nears conclusion

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The sacred banks of Triveni Sangam continue to witness a massive influx of devotees as the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 progresses in Prayagraj.

With just five days left before its conclusion on February 26, pilgrims are making the most of this spiritual gathering, taking holy dips and participating in religious activities.

Despite the enormous crowds, devotees are appreciating the arrangements and cleanliness maintained at the venue.

A female pilgrim expressed her gratitude, saying, “The management here is excellent. Even with such a large crowd, everything is so well-organised and clean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself participated, and I would like to thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for ensuring smooth arrangements.”

Another female devotee, celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary, shared her joy: "We came here on this special occasion to take a holy dip in the Sangam. The experience has been wonderful. The arrangements are truly commendable. I would like to say, 'Yogi-Modi Zindabad' for their efforts in making this event a success."

Many devotees have echoed similar sentiments about the cleanliness and seamless management. A devotee remarked, "Everything is so well-arranged that I felt like taking a dip again and again."

With the weekend rush, the crowd at Prayagraj Railway Station and roads leading to Sangam has surged. Pilgrims, filled with devotion, are eagerly making their way to the sacred confluence for the holy dip.

Given the expected rise in footfall during the final days, Chief Secretary and DGP reviewed preparations on Friday to ensure smooth management. Officials have assured that arrangements for Maha Shivratri on February 26 will be as extensive as those for Vasant Panchami and Maghi Purnima.

In light of the increasing vehicular pressure, the government has deployed seven senior officers for efficient traffic and crowd management. As the Maha Kumbh 2025 nears its grand conclusion, devotees are urged to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, immersing themselves in spiritual bliss at the holy Triveni Sangam.

