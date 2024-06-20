'Magical' Kasol floored Vikas Bhalla during 'Pravaah-The Flow' shoot

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Vikas Bhalla, who recently starred in the short film 'Pravaah-The Flow', has opened up on his shooting experience in Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, calling it beautiful and magical.

Talking about the the shoot, Vikas said, "Kasol, where we shot my scenes, is stunning and a must-visit for all travel enthusiasts. It was beautiful, magical... Weather-wise, it was cold in the middle of the night during our shoot. However, we had a super time shooting there."

On relating with his character, the 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' actor said: "I completely relate to it, and that’s one of the reasons I took up the role. Life is eventually not about your physical possessions, but the memories you make along the way. That’s what makes a life well lived. Being true to yourself and finding your calling is very very important if you want to lead a happy life."

"Do not live your life to please others or according to what others expect from you, that is the biggest mistake we make. The earlier you find yourself the better will be your quality of life. After all, one life, so live it right," he added.

Talking about working director Simmer Bhatia, Vikas said, "Simmer is a talented director who has clarity in her approach and execution. On the set, she makes her artistes feel extremely comfortable, which is the key to extracting their best work. She’s been a friend for a long time and I was pleasantly surprised with her directorial abilities. I wish her more success in all her future endeavours," Vikas said.

Written, directed, and produced by Simmer Bhatia, 'Pravaah-The Flow' stars Maninee De and Sharad Malhotra in the lead.

