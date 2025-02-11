Magh Purnima: Kalpvas, marking month-long fasting to conclude with Sangam snan on Feb 12

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 11 (IANS) The tradition of Kalpavas — a period of fasting, self-discipline, and spiritual discourse — holds deep significance in Maha Kumbh. This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, adhering to sacred rituals.

According to mythology, observing Kalpavas on the banks of the Sangam during the Magh month grants the fruits of a thousand years of penance, with its significance further amplified during Maha Kumbh.

As per tradition, Kalpavas will conclude on Maghi Purnima, February 12, when devotees will take a holy dip in the Sangam, and perform pujan and daan before returning home.

According to the Padma Purana, Kalpvas involves a month-long period of fasting, self-restraint, and Satsang on the banks of Sangam, beginning from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. Some devotees also observe Kalpvas from Ekadashi of Paush month to Dwadashi of Magh month.

On February 12, Kalpvasis will take a holy dip in the Sangam, marking the completion of their fast. The rituals for breaking Kalpvas are based on the guidelines laid down by Lord Dattatreya in the Padma Purana. Following tradition, Kalpvasis will bathe in the Sangam, perform worship with their Tirthpurohits, and conclude their sacred vow as per the prescribed rules.

As per the tradition, Kalpvasis take a holy dip in the Sangam on Magh Purnima and observe fasting. Following this, they return to their Kalpvas huts, where they listen to the Satyanarayan Katha and perform a Havan Puja.

Upon completing their Kalpvas vow, devotees offer ‘daan’ (donation) to their Tirthpurohits according to their capacity. Additionally, the barley sown at the beginning of Kalpvas is immersed in the Ganga, while the Tulsi plant, regarded as a manifestation of Maa Lakshmi in Sanatan tradition, is taken home as a blessing.

