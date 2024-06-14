Maera Misshra treats 'Bhagya Lakshmi' family with her special 'kadak masala chai'

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Maera Misshra, who stars in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', recently decided to treat her on-screen family to her special 'kadak masala chai.'

The actress took over the set’s kitchen and made some amazing adrak and mint tea for everyone during the evening break.

Talking about the experience, Maera, who plays the role of Malishka in the show, said: "I believe there’s nothing that a good cup of tea cannot solve. Chai is not just a beverage; it's an emotion. I start my day with a cup of tea. I have a special recipe where I add some mint leaves, adrak, and elaichi to the water before adding the tea leaves, sugar, and milk. It enhances the flavours and helps if you have a cold, headache, or just a tiring day."

"One day, I decided to make it for my entire 'Bhagya Lakshmi' family, and they loved it. We even called for some pakodas, and it was the perfect combination," she added.

The show stars Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti as Rishi in the lead roles.

The series also features Smita Bansal, Uday Tikekar, Neena Cheema, and Parul Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will watch as Rishi tries to determine if he is the father of Parvati (Trisha Sarda) through a DNA test, while Lakshmi attempts to hide the truth from him. Will Rishi ever discover his real relationship with Parvati?

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

