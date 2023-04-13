Madras HC grants bail to Jubin Baby, wife in Villupuram case

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to Jubin Baby and his wife Mariam in the Anbu Jothi ashram case of Villupuram district.

The couple was charged with running an illegal and unrecognised home for mentally challenged persons, and using the inmates for human trafficking and organ trade.

Justice A.D. Jagdish Chandra of the Madras High Court said, "The petitioners had been doing service to the society for the past two decades without any blemish. We're now facing the ordeal of mere suspicion of their involvement in grave charges."

He also said that the police were unable to come up with any concrete evidence in the matter even after two months.

The court also said that the petitioners were arrested and jailed on February 15, and even while they were in judicial custody, the police or the CB-CID had not been able to collect any solid evidence to prove the charges.

Justice Chandra observed that the personal liberty granted by the Constitution and reiterated by the Supreme Court on multiple occasions could not be denied to the petitioners based on suspicions.

He then directed the petitioners to stay in Chennai and appear before the CB-CID Metro wing daily till further orders.

