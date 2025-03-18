Madonna urges her followers to contribute to child safety initiative in Malawi

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Singing legend Madonna is urging her fans to help her with a humanitarian cause. On Tuesday, the singer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from an event which was organised to raise awareness about child food and health safety in Malawi in East Africa.

She also penned a long note in the caption expressing gratitude to her friends who joined her for the event.

She wrote, “A big Thank You to my friends and family who showed up on March 11th to help raise awareness and support for Raising Malawi, @raisingmalawi Our Work protecting the vulnerable children of Malawi and specifically the Mercy James Hospital, I built seven years ago, brought us together. Join me in becoming a Raising Malawi Partner and immediately save a child’s life”.

She further mentioned, “Becoming a partner is easy, click the link below and sign up to contribute monthly, any amount you are able to. Every dollar you give will directly help a child receive a critical operation and knowledge that they aren’t alone and people like you truly care about them. As a Raising Malawi Partner you will receive regular updates on the work being done through your contributions as well as access to exclusive video content. Thank you in advance for your generosity”.

Last year, Madonna shared a rare glimpse into her son Rocco Ritchie’s life as an accomplished painter. In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Madonna, 66, showed off her recent pit stop in London to support her 24-year-old son's latest exhibition.

"Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco's exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!" she captioned the post.

As per ‘People’, the singer posed with some of the blue-toned impressionist paintings and met up with fashion designer Rick Owens' wife Michele Lamy. Madge also shared photos of Ritchie, who she wrapped in a loving embrace.

Back in April, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer visited Ritchie's exhibition, titled ‘Pack a Punch’ in Miami. She was joined by her other children, younger son David, 18, daughter Mercy, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters”, she wrote in a post dedicated to her son on Instagram.

