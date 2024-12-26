Madhya Pradesh Cabinet holds meeting to discuss 2025 roadmap for state's growth

Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday discussed the state government's performance of the current year, 2024, and also set new goals for the upcoming year - 2025.

The hours-long cabinet meeting, named 'Manthan', was attended by all council of ministers and the senior officials from different departments. Discussions during the meeting focussed on economic and industrial growth and providing employment opportunities for people.

The Cabinet also held a detailed discussion on the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, deliberations were also held on steps taken on Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Briefing the press, Chief Minister Yadav said it was the first 'manthan' meeting of this year, during which the council of ministers held a healthy discussion on each and every step taken in the past one year.

"Upon the formation of the government, we decided to double the budget size of the state in the next five years. We have taken several steps on this direction, and regional industrial meeting is one part of it," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said he has asked all his Cabinet ministers to review the performance of their departments and prepare a roadmap for the upcoming year.

"The ministers have been asked to prepare a detailed plan on how we can use our maximum available resources for the growth of the state," he added.

During the meeting, the council of ministers also held a discussion on agricultural growth of the state and providing all possible help to farmers, including adequate electricity and financial assistance on production.

"We have planned to connect all 11 KV power transmitting lines with a solar system. The step will help to make farmers self-reliant on power," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support by the Centre to bring several key projects on ground in the past one year in Madhya Pradesh.

"In the last few days, PM Modi has given a big gift Ken-Betwa and Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project, which will change the agricultural growth of the state. The Cabinet today expressed its gratitude to PM Modi," CM Mohan Yadav said.

