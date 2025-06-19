Madhurima Tuli says Yoga is India’s greatest gift to the world

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Madhurima Tuli, has opened up on the importance of Yoga in her life ahead of the International Yoga Day. She also called Yoga, India’s greatest gift to the world.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen talking about the Fit India Cult Yogathon. She also spoke about PM Narendra Modi’s vision for Yoga.

She said in the video, “Discipline, dedication, daily commitment. That's what fitness means to me. And yoga, as a YoungFit India icon, I believe it's the purest form of all three. It has helped me find balance in body and mind, and I truly believe it's India's greatest gift to the world. Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has been a staunch advocate of yoga, taking it to the global stage”.

She further mentioned, “His vision has inspired millions, including me, to embrace yoga not just as an activity, but as a way of life. This International Yoga Day, I invite you all to be a part of something bigger. The Fit India Cult Yogathan on June 21. Let's celebrate this day all across Bharat and breathe as one. Together, let's celebrate tradition, health, and unity. Jai Hind”.

The actress has always prioritised her fitness no matter how busy or occupied she remains in her daily schedule. Be it outdoor activities and a blend of cardiovascular exercises or yoga, the diva always maintains a nice blend in her workout routine to look in her best element.

She wrote in the caption, “As a Young Fit India Icon, I truly believe Yoga is one of Bharat’s greatest gifts to the world, a gift that brings balance to the body, peace to the mind, and unity to the spirit. This International Yoga Day, I invite each and every Indian to be a part of something extraordinary, the Fit India Cult Yogathon. Come, let’s celebrate our tradition, health & unity”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.