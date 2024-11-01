Madhuri on dance-off comparisons: As long as it's healthy and nice, it's fine

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) After “The Dance Of Envy” and “Dola Re Dola”, Bollywood’s twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to have another dance-off in the song “Ami Je Tomar 3.0” with actress Vidya Balan.

The dancing diva has talked about the comparisons and the competitions that are set between female stars and said that as long as it's healthy, nice and everybody is loving it, it's fine.

In “The Dance of Envy” from the 1997 film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai”, Madhuri had a face-off with actress Karisma Kapoor. In the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Devdas”, which released in 2002, the actress danced alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in “Dola Re Dola”.

Two decades later, she will be seen doing Kathak alongside Vidya, who will be performing Bharatnatyam, in the third installment of the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Asked about competition set between actresses and comparisons to previous dance-offs, Madhuri told IANS: “Well, I look at it as stars, you know, have fans and the fans are going to support the stars they are fans of. So it's okay. I mean, it's all part of the game.”

“And I think it just adds excitement to everything that's happening right now with the movie, with the kind of PR that's happening and people are going out there talking about the film. People have seen the trailer. They've seen a bit of the song. I mean, what they have released is just a small portion of what the whole song is.”

“And as long as it's healthy and it's nice and everybody is loving it, you know, it's fine,” added Madhuri.

The actress is all set to showcase her spooky side with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and she finds it great as she is doing “something different” than what she has done before.

“Well, it feels great because it gives me something different to do.”

The actress revealed she doesn’t watch horror movies much as she gets “spooked”.

“I've always been, you know, enamored by spooky films. Though I myself don't watch too many horror films because I get spooked later on, I thought it would be great to be in this role and try something new because I've never played this kind of a role before,” she said.

However, the actress has previously featured in a psychological thriller film “100 Days” in 1991, which too had its own “spooky” factors.

“It was spookiness, but it was spookiness from the other side. Like, it was not me being that way. It was more of, you know, intuition and how she sees the future and how it comes true. And it was more like a thriller, mystery, a little bit of spookiness to it, you know. So after 100 Days, I think this is the spooky movie (I have done).”

Does that feel like a debut to a new genre?

“Oh, yes. And I think I really am excited about it. And I enjoyed this role thoroughly.I think people will have to watch the film to see. But yeah, I mean, it added a different dimension to the kind of roles I've played so far,” she added.

