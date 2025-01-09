Madhur Sharma releases latest EP 'Reversion'; Kickstarts India tour

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Madhur Sharma recently released his latest EP "Reversion". Not just that, he further announced his ongoing India tour with Team Innovation

Madhur Sharma will grace the stage in Hyderabad, followed by his performances in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune. His tour will come to an end in Ahmedabad on 15th February 2025. For the unversed, the singer's ongoing "Reversion" tour started back on 18th October, 2023,

Some of Madhur Sharma's popular tracks include "Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke", "Kiveh Mukhde", and "Sanu Ek Pal".

Taking about the "Reversion" release, Madhur Sharma said, “It is an interesting time with many experimental pieces of music coming out. With ‘Reversion,’ we wanted people of all ages to resonate with the sound of the EP as we seamlessly incorporated genres across the board to add a diverse, fun, and inclusive sound to fans’ playlists. It was a rewarding experience to release the music.”

The singer further added, “Nothing will ever compare to the immediate audience reaction to the piece of music you created, and this tour will be an opportunity to interact with my fans. I am indebted to them for showering love on all the music that I have released, and I hope this relationship will continue for eternity."

Mumbai holds a significant place for Madhur Sharma. Understandably, he is excited to perform in the city. Sharing his excitement, the singer revealed, "Mumbai isn’t just a city for me — it’s where my musical journey began, and every performance here feels deeply personal. I’m thrilled to bring the Reversion Tour to my home crowd, and I can promise an evening full of passion, music, and connection. It’s going to be special!"

Madhur Sharma’s latest EP "Reversion" is a testimony to his versatility as a singer with fresh sounds and innovative textures. He has managed to blend the crux of genres like Afro and Indie Pop, including a surprise wedding anthem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.