Madha Gaja Raja is the first film to release after 12 years and still emerge a blockbuster, says Vishal

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Buoyed by the emphatic success of his film Madha Gaja Raja, which has now emerged a blockbuster, actor Vishal on Friday said that the film’s feat of emerging a success must go down in record books.

The actor, who participated in a Thanksgiving meet organized by the unit Madha Gaja Raja, spoke at length on a number of issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal said, “I was in tears when doctors told me not to go for the pre-release event as I was shivering and running a high temperature. But when I looked at the mirror, I could only see director Sundar C’s face. For 12 years, we would talk to each other about this film. Every year, we would feel it would be great if this film released that year. I had given my heart and soul for this film and Sundar C sir would always comfort me saying, "Don't worry, whenever it releases, it will win."

Continuing to speak, Vishal said, “Honestly, in Indian film history, Madha Gaja Raja is the first film which has released after 12 years and still emerged a mega blockbuster. This is something I want to register. This feat should go in the book of records. It is unbelievable. By God's grace, people are celebrating this film.”

Stating that this was like God was telling to him to wait and do other films with Sundar C, Vishal said, “It was like God telling us ‘MGR will get its due.’ He has now given us a date with nine days holidays. I thank God."

The actor thanked a number of people on the occasion -- from his director Sundar C, his producer, the cast and crew to audiences, the press and friends who had stood by him – for the success of the film.

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. Actors Santhanam and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the film, the production of which began in 2012 and got completed in 2013. The film had remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles but now, the film has released and emerged a success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.