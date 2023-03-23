Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Lucknow has reported eight Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day spike this year, according to data provided by the Lucknow Chief Medical Officer.

According to health officials, two cases in Aliganj, three in Tudiyaganj, two in Chinhat and one in Kaiserbagh tested positive for the infection on Wesdnesday.

With this, the active Covid cases in Lucknow has gone up to 18, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, District Health Education Officer.

All new patients are in home isolation even as the Health Department has constituted 17 rapid response teams to deal with the rising cases.

Manoj Agrawal, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, said, "Testing/sampling is being facilitated at hospitals for those with symptoms of Covid. Hospitals have also been alerted to arrange beds, medicine and medical staff for Covid duty."

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Association of International Doctors, said, "Due to the recent rains, the chances of infection spreading are higher due to high moisture levels. Therefore, people should strictly adhere to the Covid protocol."

