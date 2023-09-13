LU to offer dual and twinning degree programmes

Lucknow, Sep 13 (IANS) The Lucknow University (LU) will now offer students dual and twinning degrees from the new academic session 2023-24.

The decision was taken in the academic council meeting held on Tuesday and is aimed at providing students more academic flexibility and international exposure.

Under the "twinning degree programme" students will get an opportunity to spend some time at a foreign university and get insights into the course they are enrolled in LU.

"The programme is aimed at fostering joint programmes with international universities, promoting mutual exchange of students, and creating a multi-cultural learning environment that enriches the educational experience," LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said.

Under dual degree, the students will be allowed to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

Meanwhile, a proposal for revision of a new Ph.D ordinance which incorporates provisions designed to reward and recognise the efforts of students who graduate faster has also been approved.

"Many surveys indicate that in the European Union and Great Britain, the majority of research scholars, after the completion of their masters, take an average of 3.5-4.5 years to obtain their doctoral degrees. In the United States of America, the average is pushed higher to around 6-7 years because of direct entry of undergraduates into doctoral programmes with a longer coursework duration. Keeping in mind these international trends, LU is in the process of revising its Ph.D ordinance for 2023. The previous Ph.D ordinance was passed in 2020," said LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

