LS adjourned till 12 pm amid disruptions

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m., less than a minute after proceedings began on Friday.

As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in the Lower House, the opposition members led by Congress rushed to the well, shouting slogans and seeking probe in the Adani matter.

Even treasury benches could be seen shouting slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Birla urged the protesting members to return to their seats.

"I request you not to protest and allow the House to run, as it pains my heart," he said.

Immediately though he adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

The government intends to get the Finance Bill passed in the House Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.