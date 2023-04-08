Love song 'Teri Meri Baatein' is a stark contrast to the world of 'Chengiz'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The song 'Teri Meri Baatein' from the upcoming bilingual film 'Chengiz' was released on Saturday. While the film promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Kolkata underworld, the song is a breezy romantic number.

The music for the track has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu, and has been sung by Sanjith Hegde's. The lyrics are by Kunaal Verma.

Talking about the song, Bengali star Jeet said: "I am very excited to see how the audience responds to 'Teri Meri Baatein'. It is such a sweet song that in contrast to the fast paced scenes in the movie really lets the viewer lay back and enjoy the track. I enjoyed shooting this song."

Actress Sushmita Chatterjee shared that the shoot of the song was full of fun. She said: "'Teri Meri Baatein' really depicts true love and shows Chengiz in a different light and scene than the rest of the movie. I hope the fans enjoy it."

Teri Meri Baatein is a romantic ballad that celebrates the joys of being in love.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, 'Chengiz' has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on April 21, 2023.

