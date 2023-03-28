Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Oppn protests

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Congress-led opposition seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue.

As soon as the House reconvened at 2 p.m, Congress MPs along with DMK and Left members, rushed to the well shouting slogans, seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Wearing black clothes, the agitating MPs waved placards while raising slogans at the Chair, where Rama Devi was seated.

TMC members stood near their benches along with other opposition members from Samajwadi Party and JDU.

Amid the ruckus, Rama Devi allowed laying of papers and then adjourned the House for the day.

