LLC Season 3: Toyam Hyderabad to challenge India Capitals for spot in Qualifier 2

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) India Capitals are set for the knockout stage of LLC 2024 as they face Toyam Hyderabad in the Eliminator here at the Bakshi Stadium for a place in the Qualifier 2 clash. Led by Ian Bell, the Capitals came into the match with momentum from two consecutive wins, knowing that a victory would take them closer to the title.

Capitals, the GMR Group-owned franchise, finished third in the league stage, with three wins and two games abandoned due to rain whereas Toyam Hyderabad finished fourth with three wins and seven points to their kitty.

India Capitals currently hold the upper hand over Toyam Hyderabad, as the last time these two sides met in the second game of the ongoing season, the Capitals secured a nail-biting victory.

After setting a challenging target of 186, thanks to a 60-run knock from Ben Dunk and late hitting by Ashley Nurse and Colin de Grandhomme, the Capitals successfully defended their total with a disciplined bowling performance. However, with a place in the knockout stage on the line this time, both teams will be eager to elevate their game in this high-stakes encounter.

The Capitals go into this game after a mixed group stage, but their recent performances, including back-to-back wins over Gujarat Greats and Manipal Tigers, demonstrate their ability to thrive under pressure.

Skipper Ian Bell has led from the front, with valuable contributions from Ben Dunk, Bharat Chipli, and Dhruv Rawal throughout the tournament. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Iqbal Abdulla and Dhawal Kulkarni, has been crucial to their campaign. Abdulla has been instrumental in breaking key partnerships at critical moments, while Kulkarni’s disciplined spells have effectively restricted opponents in the death overs.

Ahead of the crucial playoff clash, Bell said, “We’ve worked tirelessly to reach this point, and we know exactly what’s on the line. Our past record against Toyam Hyderabad is strong, but this is a new challenge, and we’ll need to be at our best to earn a place in Qualifier 2."

Led by Suresh Raina, Toyam Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their momentum after defeating table-toppers Southern Super Stars by 5 wickets in their last encounter.

Hyderabad boasts big hitters and all-rounders, including Ravi Jangid, Gurkeerat Singh, Peter Trego, and Stuart Binny, all of whom have delivered crucial performances throughout the group stage. Their bowling attack will look to test India Capitals' batting depth. While the team has shown flashes of brilliance, they will need a consistent performance to overcome a motivated Capitals side.

With a place in Qualifier 2 at stake, both teams will try their best in the quest to advance to the next stage. India Capitals, fresh off their latest win, will be determined to continue their upward momentum.

The squads:

India Capitals: Ian Bell (C), Kirk Edwards, Dwayne Smith, Ben Dunk, Naman Ojha, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Dhruv Raval, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashley Nurse, Parwinder Awana, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Chirs Mpofu, Barinder Saran, Bharat Chipli and Faiz Fazal

Toyam Hyderabad: Suresh Raina (C), Peter Trego, Isuru Udana, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sudeep Tyagi, Monty Panesar, Shivakant Shukla, Shadab Jakati, Ricardo Powell, Abid Nabi, Chadwick Walton, Rikke Clarke, Jaskaran Malhotra, George Worker, Yogesh Nagar, Samiullah Shinwari, Nuwan Pradeep, Bipul Sharma

