BJP emerges as formidable force in post-poll J&K despite range of opponents

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) The National Conference, which emerged as the largest party in the J&K Assembly elections with 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly, has staked claim to form the government with the support of its pre-poll partners, the Congress and the CPI-M, as well as six Independents and the sole AAP MLA, but the BJP, which bettered its 2014 performance, remains a formidable presence in the UT with its dominance in the Jammu region.

While the National Conference came up trumps in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division, the Congress performance was not optimal as it won only 6 seats of the 31 it was allotted and the few others where it had a "friendly fight" with the NC, but in an embarrassment for the party, of these only, one came from the Jammu division.

On the other hand, six of the 7 Independent candidates winning the assembly polls have pledged support to the NC for government formation. These include Mohammad Choudhary Akram (Surankote-ST), Pyare Lal Sharma (Inderwal), Satish Sharma (Chhamb), Dr Rameshwar Singh (Bani), Iqbal Khan (Mendhar), and Shabir Ahmad Kullay (Shopian).

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP), Doda MLA, Mehraj Malik has pledged support to the NC.

National Conference's Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday with letters of support to stake his claim but was told that the government formation is likely to take a couple of days, as the file will have to go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the ministry of home affairs after which a date will be fixed for the swearing-in ceremony of the elected government in J&K.

The BJP swept the Jammu region, winning 29 of the 43 seats, bettering its 2014 performance of 25. Except for Muslim-dominated Poonch and Rajouri districts, it virtually swept the Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, making mincemeats of its various opponents.

However, there were party rebels who dented its chances, by fighting as Independents and winning.

There seems to be a clear message that emerges from the post-election result political scenario in J&K. All other mainstream political parties including the NC, the Congress, the CPI-M, the AAP, as well as the PDP, which is not aligned with the NC), and dissident Independent candidates were against the BJP, but it still managed to chalk out an impressive performance with nearly a third of the total seats. The other party that will be represented in the Assembly is the J&K Peoples Conference, while there is one more Independent, from the AIP of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid.

A day after the results were announced, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh expressed satisfaction at the party's performance, pledging that it would continue to act as a "watchman" and "protector" of the Union Territory.

"I am thankful to the lakhs of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen and chosen the big picture by abandoning the politics of separatism. They have endorsed the mantra of development and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chugh told IANS, highlighting that the BJP had received over 126,000 more votes than the NC.

The election results have also thrown up a paradox of sorts - that the preferences of the voters in the Jammu division have run completely opposite those of the voters in the Kashmir Valley - and this will place the next J&K government in a very uncomfortable position.

Despite assurances by Omar Abdullah that the Jammu division will be adequately represented in the government, it is going to be a tightrope walk.

The NC-led government will have to balance its act with respect to the aspirations of the Jammu division, while also managing to do business with the BJP-led Central government. This makes the path of the incoming Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah quite unenviable.

