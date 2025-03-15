List on NSE to become billionaire, says CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Aspire to become a billionaire? List on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), says CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Chauhan added that some of the MSMEs listed on the exchange today have the potential to become billion-dollar companies in the future.

"In simple terms, if you want to become a billionaire, list on NSE," he said while speaking at a recent event.

He believes that listing on NSE can be a stepping stone for businesses looking to scale and create long-term value.

Over the past year, 200 MSMEs have been listed on the NSE, reflecting growing confidence in the Indian stock market.

"In the last 10-15 years, stock market investments have gained popularity, whereas earlier, Indians primarily invested in real estate and gold," Chauhan noted.

He added that in 2014, India had 16 million investors, but the number has now surged to 110 million, showing the rising interest in equity markets.

To encourage retail participation, the NSE has been actively educating investors about safe and long-term investing.

With India’s strong market infrastructure, digital investment platforms, and stable regulations, the stock market is becoming a preferred route for entrepreneurs to unlock capital and expand their businesses.

"The Indian investment landscape is evolving rapidly. The country now has over 110 million investors, with five crore individuals investing regularly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)," Chauhan mentioned.

This has made wealth creation more accessible to the general public. Unlike global markets, where capital flows can be volatile, India’s domestic investor base provides stable, long-term funding for businesses.

Chauhan also pointed out that global capital is becoming unpredictable as the US reduces its influence over multilateral institutions like the UN, WHO, and WTO.

This shift in financial power means that individual countries must negotiate bilateral agreements, with India playing a key role in shaping the new economic order.

