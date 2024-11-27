Lisandro Martinez available for selection against Bodo/Glimt confirms Amorim

Manchester, Nov 27 (IANS) Ruben Amorim has confirmed that central defender Lisandro Martinez will be available again for Manchester United when they face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday. The Argentinian missed the Portuguese manager’s first game in charge, at Ipswich, due to a back injury, but was back with the group during Wednesday’s open training session, alongside Harry Maguire, who has been sidelined since early October.

Ahead of his opening Old Trafford outing, Amorim confirmed that, although Maguire was not yet ready for first-team action, Martinez could be in contention.

"Not Harry. Licha is ready. He didn't stop [playing] too much time so I feel he is ready. It is a different situation with Harry, we need them both but they are in a different situation. They are both training, Harry soon will be on the pitch also.”

The imminent return of the World Cup winner will help boost the defensive options for the Europa clash, although it looks like Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro will still be missing. Neither player was involved at Carrington in the section which was watched by the media, but Amorim did provide a brief update on Yoro, who is still waiting to make his competitive Reds debut following summer surgery.

"He is available to train but we are working on his fitness. This is important. He is a young guy, this is a massive club. It's very important the first image, so we will try to put it together because he's a great talent. We believe a lot in him and we are trying to prepare the best way to start with Leny," he added.

Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw are also options in central defence, after featuring there in Suffolk, while Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia are hoping to make a comeback from injury, having been unused substitutes on Sunday.

-- IANS

aaa/bsk/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.