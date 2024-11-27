Bangladesh Islamists reveal their true agenda, demand ban on 'extremist organisation' ISKCON

Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) The interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, continues to target the minorities in the country, especially Hindus, with a Supreme Court lawyer who is now the Attorney General of the country reportedly referring to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as a "religious fundamentalist organisation" during a High Court hearing on Wednesday.

"It is a religious fundamentalist organisation. The government is already scrutinising them," Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman when a High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury sought details about the spiritual body and its functioning in Bangladesh.

A lawyer named Monir Uddin had sought a suo motu order from the court, requesting a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh and imposition of section 144 in Chittagong following widespread protests that are being held in the country after the shocking arrest and jailing of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham who is also associated with ISKCON.

Bangladesh Attorney General Asaduzzaman cited media reports of the violence that took place after the arrest and jailing of Chinmoy Krishna Das, also highlighting the death of a 32-year-old lawyer Saiful Islam in a Chittagong court on Tuesday.

Seeking more information, the High Court told Asaduzzaman to report with more details on Thursday, including about registration of ISKCON, people involved with the organisation and "whether the government has taken any action regarding them or not".

Asaduzzaman later told local media that the government is looking at the incident seriously and will take appropriate legal action.

"Whether this organisation is registered or not, whether this organisation will be banned or not, what measures will be taken - these are the policy decisions of the government. The government will look into it and take proper legal action. Everything should come before the court to ban suo moto," Prothom Alo, a leading Bengali newspaper in Bangladesh, quoted Asaduzzaman as saying.

Meanwhile, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam - the leaders of the so-called 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement' that led to the fall of government headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August - have also called for an immediate ban on ISKCON Bangladesh, accusing the organisation of "inciting unrest".

"ISKCON is acting as an agent of the Awami League, attempting to destabilise the country. This extremist organisation is behind the brutal killing of Saiful Islam." said Hasnat Abdullah while addressing a rally at the Tiger Pass intersection in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon.

"Ordinary Sanatanis in the country are peace-loving, but the agents of the dictator Hasina are trying to create an unstable situation in the country by inciting ISKCON. However, we will not let that happen as long as we are alive. We demand an immediate ban on ISKCON," Daily Star quoted Sarjis Alam as saying at the rally.

In another development, a Supreme Court lawyer Al Mamun Russell has also sent a legal notice demanding a ban on ISKCON and prosecution of those responsible for the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam.

"The notice, issued on behalf of 10 lawyers, was addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Inspector General of Police on Wednesday. It claims that ISKCON has been operating in Bangladesh as a radical organisation, engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest," reported Dhaka Tribune.

Interestingly, the much obvious reaction from Bangladeshi Islamists came less than 18 hours after the Yunus government pledged to uphold "communal harmony" in the country, Tuesday evening, following a severe backlash from Hindus all over the world and a strong statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after Chinmoy Krishna Das was sent to jail.

Spotlighting the continuing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, New Delhi had said that the latest incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

"Documented cases of arson, looting of minority homes and businesses, theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples are deeply troubling... It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the MEA stated.

