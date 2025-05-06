Lisa Mishra on ‘The Royals’: This role meant more than just an acting debut

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra, who is stepping into the spotlight with “The Royals”, said that the role meant more than just an acting debut for her.

In what she calls one of the most emotional highlights of her career so far, Lisa said, “This role meant more than just an acting debut—it was a way to honor my dad’s dreams”

While the show boasts an impressive cast, for Lisa one of the most meaningful moments for her was sharing the screen with the the iconic diva Zeenat Aman.

Lisa added: “He (Lisa’s father) always hoped one day I’d do something extraordinary, and getting to work with Zeenat Aman felt like delivering on that hope. I saw his joy, and it reminded me why I started this journey in the first place.”

“The Royals,” also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

The upcoming series will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

On April 17, creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy had shared, “With The Royals, we’ve mounted a romance that whips together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled boardrooms and modern reality—where love is anything but easy.”

“As they clash, challenge, storm, and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them. Expect drama, humor, and a whole lot of fire!”

