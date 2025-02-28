Lionel Messi wants to win more titles with Inter Miami, hopes MLS clubs use ‘The Herons’ as example moving forward

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Lionel Messi is as motivated as ever to win with Inter Miami and hopes to add more to an already illustrious trophy cabinet. The Argentine reflected on his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) nearly two years after he arrived.

Since joining the Miami outlet, Messi has led his side to the MLS Supporters Shield, his 46th trophy in football, extending his record for the most by any men's soccer player in history, and the MLS League Cup, which was Inter Miami’s first-ever trophy. “We at Inter Miami want to win titles. That’s the target, the goal. We want to win, develop, show our quality, and there’s excellent chemistry with new players who have joined the team,” Messi said to Apple Music.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner further went on to state that he is enjoying this phase of his career and is not thinking of what is next for him.

“My future? I feel good now, and I’m enjoying every moment of my career. I’m enjoying club games, teammates, family, friends… I’m not anticipating things. I’m just loving and enjoying the moment,” he added.

Messi joining the MLS was a major breakthrough for the league. Over the years, the country had seen many former stars join the league in hopes of a final hurrah, but the Argentine’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to the United States was a shock to the world, given the stature and greatness of a player of Messi’s calibre. The 37-year-old further went on to add that he hopes other clubs follow Miami’s example.

“I always had in mind to try a new chapter in MLS. I have always wanted this move. Inter Miami attracted me as the club is growing and developing. I wanted to come here to help the club become bigger, also giving the MLS more power as a global brand”.

“MLS is growing a lot as a league, in line with United States culture. The league is evolving and developing a lot. I hope it will continue with more clubs to follow Inter Miami’s example,” he said.

