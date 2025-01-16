LinkedIn rolls out new AI feature for job seekers and recruiters

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) LinkedIn on Thursday rolled out a new artificial intelligence-(AI) based feature that can help both employment seekers find the right job and recruiters to get the apt talent.

The new LinkedIn feature will help job seekers understand how their skills and experience line up with open positions.

“With one click, job seekers get detailed insights into which qualifications they meet and which ones they might be missing so they can decide if they should apply,” LinkedIn said, noting that it will help them better focus their search on the opportunities where they’re more likely to hear back.

“Job match will be rolling out globally in English in the coming weeks with other languages coming soon,” said Rohan Rajiv, Product Lead on Jobseeker, Jobs Marketplace AI, Employer Brand - LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

The feature comes as the professional networking site’s new report noted how job seeking and recruiting have become challenging.

The report showed that 82 per cent of professionals in India plan to look for a new job this year, yet more than half (55 per cent) said the job search has become harder in the last year. It noted that 49 per cent of job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever but are hearing back less.

On the other hand, more than 69 per cent of Indian HR professionals feel it has become more challenging to find qualified talent for a role. About 27 per cent of HR professionals said they spend between 3-5 hours a day reviewing applications and 55 per cent say that less than half the job applications they receive meet all the criteria.

“The job market is tough, but it’s a reminder for Indians to take a more thoughtful approach to their job search. Building the right skills is key but so is keeping your LinkedIn profile updated and focusing on roles that truly match with your skills,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India.

“Being more strategic and deliberate can reward you with new opportunities and meaningful career growth even in a challenging job market,” she added.

Further, LinkedIn noted that the new feature will help premium subscribers see a categorical rating that indicates if they are a high, medium, or low match. They can also know if they have a higher chance of hearing back from the hirer as a Top Applicant.

“Premium subscribers will have the option to tap LinkedIn's AI-powered tools to improve their cover letter and resume,” the company said.

As professionals look to break through the job search in 2025, LinkedIn can help job seekers stand out, find the right job, and gain insights to explore their job potential.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.