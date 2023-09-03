Lily Gladstone labels portrayal of American West in ‘Yellowstone’, ‘deplorable’

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Lily Gladstone is not holding back from her criticism of the Kevin Costner-starrer Western drama series ‘Yellowstone’, calling its depiction of the American West ‘deplorable’.

The ‘First Cow’ actress, in an interview with Vulture, said that the popular drama series, in its depiction of the West, was “Delusional! Deplorable!”, Variety reported.

While slamming the drama, she did not blame the the Native American actors who have booked roles in the series. “No offense to the Native talent in that. I auditioned several times. That’s what we had,” she added.

‘Yellowstone’ and its spinoff series ‘1883’ and ‘1923’ follow different generations of the Dutton family and their cattle ranch in Montana.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has defended the series multiple times in the past from critics who referred to the series as “anti-woke” or a “red-state show.”

Gladstone (37) who has starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese directorial ‘The Killers of the Flower Moon’, referenced the movie in regards to actual depiction of Native American culture, and how Scorsese worked closely with the real-life Osage Nation to ensure accurate representation of the community in his film.

Set in the 1920s, the crime drama epic revolves around the killing spree of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who reside on priceless oil fields.

“The work is better when you let the world inform the work,” Gladstone said. “That was very refreshing how involved the production got with the (Osage Nation) community. As the community warmed up to our presence, the more the community got involved with the film. It’s a different movie than the one (Scorsese) walked in to make almost entirely because of what the community had to say about how it was being made and what was being portrayed.”

“It’s not a white saviour story,” Gladstone said of the film to Vulture. “It’s the Osage saying, ‘Do something. Here’s money. Come help us.’”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.