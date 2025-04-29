Lily Allen apologises to Katy Perry for 'mean' remark, blames 'internalised misogyny'

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen feels she was mean to singer-songwriter Katy Perry with regards to her comments on the latter after her Blue Origin space flight. The 39-year-old singer joined the chorus criticising the 'Firework' hitmaker and the all-female crew, which included broadcaster Gayle King and Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez for their brief trip into orbit earlier this month.

Lily has now backtracked and expressed regret for her "internalised misogyny", reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking on her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily said, "I would actually like to apologise for being mean about Katy Perry last week. Oh, there was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalised misogyny".

As per 'Female First UK', Lily had previously singled out the artist in her damning criticism of the space voyage.

The 'Smile' hitmaker said recently, "Do we want to talk about Katy Perry and her mates all going up to space for 12 minutes? I mean, what the f****** hell is that all about? But in all seriousness, What? Why?"

Allen added, "We're on the brink of recession, people are really f****** struggling to make ends meet and get food on their table".

However, the star now has a different outlook on the matter and expressed her regret at specifically targeting Katy.

She said, "I've been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her. I mean, I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn't the only person who did it. Yet, she was possibly the most famous and the one that, you know, it divides people the most".

Lily continued, "Well, anyway, I'm just sorry. I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name. And I saw that, and I'm sorry, I'm sorry, Katy Perry. I know you don't, don't listen to the show, but, yeah, sorry".

Lily isn't the only star to express her disapproval of the Blue Origin space flight after model and actress Emily Ratajkowski branded it as "beyond parody".

In a TikTok video, she ranted, "That space mission this morning? That's end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody.

She further mentioned, "Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?

"And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted".l, she added.

