Why Do Vegetables Release Water After Salt Is Added? Here's Why

Have you ever noticed that when you add salt to chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or cabbage, they start releasing water after a few minutes? This is not a coincidence. It happens because of a scientific process called osmosis.

Every vegetable is made up of tiny cells filled with water and natural juices. These cells are surrounded by a thin membrane that acts like a filter, allowing certain substances to move in and out.

When salt is added to vegetables, the concentration of salt outside the cells becomes much higher than the concentration inside the cells. Nature always tries to maintain balance. To equalize the concentration on both sides, water moves from inside the vegetable cells to the outside, where the salt concentration is higher. As a result, the vegetables release water and become moist. This process is known as osmosis.

How Is This Useful in Cooking?

This scientific principle is very useful in the kitchen. For example, if you sprinkle salt on potato slices before frying them, the excess water is drawn out. This helps the potatoes cook faster and become crispier.

The same method is also used to reduce the bitterness in certain vegetables, such as carrots. When making dishes like cabbage parathas or other cabbage-based recipes, adding salt beforehand removes excess moisture. This prevents the dough from becoming soggy and improves the taste and texture of the final dish.

The same principle also applies to vegetables like tomatoes and sweet potatoes. Adding salt and letting them sit for a few minutes helps remove extra moisture, allowing the vegetables to cook faster and enhancing their flavor. It can also reduce the overall cooking time.

Conclusion

The simple change we observe in vegetables after adding salt is actually the result of the scientific process called osmosis. Because of the difference in salt concentration, vegetables release water to restore balance. Understanding this basic scientific principle can help improve your cooking techniques and lead to better-tasting dishes.