India Set to Host Miss World for Third Time, Hyderabad a Top Choice

The Miss World organization is considering bringing the international beauty pageant to India for the third year in a row, again possibly to Hyderabad. The 71st edition was brought to Mumbai last year, and this year the 72nd edition is being organised in Hyderabad. Now, with the impression that India is a good place to hold the event, the organization of Miss World is also considering India for the 73rd edition. Preparations have already started there.

It is said that the group will submit to the state government for them to host the event once again in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, they are set to review ten other cities throughout the nation. Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley disclosed this in an interview, quoting the organisation's opinion.

For the ongoing 72nd edition, ten Indian states competed to host the event. These states, according to the organizers, are once more interested in hosting the next edition. Though other countries are also in the fray, the organisers believe that it would be ideal to hold it once again in India.

Why India?