India Public Holidays 2025: Full List of National, Gazetted and Regional Holidays

India’s 2025 public holiday calendar once again reflected the country’s cultural diversity and multi-faith traditions. Below is a comprehensive overview of all gazetted (official) holidays and widely observed restricted/optional holidays declared for central government offices.

Gazetted (Official) Public Holidays in India — 2025

These national holidays were officially observed across central government offices, banks, schools, and most private institutions.

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day

February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

March 14 (Friday): Holi / Dolyatra

March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima

June 7 (Saturday): Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

July 6 (Sunday): Muharram

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami

September 5 (Friday): Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad)

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali / Deepavali*

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day

Restricted / Optional Holidays Commonly Observed in 2025

These holidays were available as optional leave for government employees and were widely observed by schools and private sectors depending on local traditions.

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 14: Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

February 2: Basant Panchami

March 13: Holika Dahan

March 30: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Cheti Chand / Sajibu Nongma Panba (regional New Year festivals)

June 27: Rath Yatra

August 9: Raksha Bandhan

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5: Onam (marked across Kerala and by Malayali communities nationwide)

Additional observances through the year included regional New Year days, Vaisakhi, Tamil Puthandu, and various religious anniversaries.

Regional and Special Holiday Declarations

State governments issued additional holiday notifications based on local requirements such as festivals, elections, or regional historical events.

Kerala declared public holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025 due to local body elections, leading to closure of government offices and schools.

Several northern states observed Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day in November, with schools and offices closed regionally.

States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal issued extended festival holidays around Pongal, Ugadi, Durga Puja, and regional New Year events.

Public Life and Institutional Impact

Government offices remained closed on all gazetted holidays, with restricted holidays applicable on selection.

Banks followed gazetted holidays nationwide, with RBI’s regional holiday list adding state-specific closures.

Schools and colleges aligned with central holidays but adopted additional regional breaks based on state notifications.

Private sector organisations largely followed major festival holidays but varied in their adoption of restricted days.

Conclusion

India’s 2025 holiday calendar highlighted the nation’s pluralism—spanning national commemorations, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, and Buddhist festivals, and region-specific cultural events. These holidays influenced work schedules, academic planning, transport flows, retail activity, and the overall rhythm of public life throughout the year.