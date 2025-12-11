India Public Holidays 2025: Full List of National, Gazetted and Regional Holidays
India’s 2025 public holiday calendar once again reflected the country’s cultural diversity and multi-faith traditions. Below is a comprehensive overview of all gazetted (official) holidays and widely observed restricted/optional holidays declared for central government offices.
Gazetted (Official) Public Holidays in India — 2025
These national holidays were officially observed across central government offices, banks, schools, and most private institutions.
- January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day
- February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri
- March 14 (Friday): Holi / Dolyatra
- March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr
- April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti
- April 18 (Friday): Good Friday
- May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima
- June 7 (Saturday): Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
- July 6 (Sunday): Muharram
- August 15 (Friday): Independence Day
- August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami
- September 5 (Friday): Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad)
- October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
- October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali / Deepavali*
- November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
- December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day
Restricted / Optional Holidays Commonly Observed in 2025
These holidays were available as optional leave for government employees and were widely observed by schools and private sectors depending on local traditions.
- January 1: New Year’s Day
- January 6: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
- January 14: Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
- February 2: Basant Panchami
- March 13: Holika Dahan
- March 30: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Cheti Chand / Sajibu Nongma Panba (regional New Year festivals)
- June 27: Rath Yatra
- August 9: Raksha Bandhan
- August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 5: Onam (marked across Kerala and by Malayali communities nationwide)
Additional observances through the year included regional New Year days, Vaisakhi, Tamil Puthandu, and various religious anniversaries.
Regional and Special Holiday Declarations
- State governments issued additional holiday notifications based on local requirements such as festivals, elections, or regional historical events.
- Kerala declared public holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025 due to local body elections, leading to closure of government offices and schools.
- Several northern states observed Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day in November, with schools and offices closed regionally.
- States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal issued extended festival holidays around Pongal, Ugadi, Durga Puja, and regional New Year events.
Public Life and Institutional Impact
- Government offices remained closed on all gazetted holidays, with restricted holidays applicable on selection.
- Banks followed gazetted holidays nationwide, with RBI’s regional holiday list adding state-specific closures.
- Schools and colleges aligned with central holidays but adopted additional regional breaks based on state notifications.
- Private sector organisations largely followed major festival holidays but varied in their adoption of restricted days.
Conclusion
India’s 2025 holiday calendar highlighted the nation’s pluralism—spanning national commemorations, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, and Buddhist festivals, and region-specific cultural events. These holidays influenced work schedules, academic planning, transport flows, retail activity, and the overall rhythm of public life throughout the year.