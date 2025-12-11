Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 185 PO, CSA & Specialist Officer Posts
Nainital Bank has opened applications for multiple positions, including Probationary Officers (PO) and Customer Support Associates (CSA). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank’s official website, nainitalbank.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 185 vacancies across various roles.
Key Dates
- Registration starts: December 12, 2025
- Registration closes: January 1, 2026
- Last date for fee payment: January 2, 2026
- Tentative exam date: January 18, 2026
Vacancy Breakdown
- Customer Support Associate (CSA): 71 posts
- Probationary Officer (PO): 40 posts
- Risk Officers: 3 posts
- Chartered Accountant (CA): 3 posts
- Information Technology Officers: 15 posts
- Law Officers: 2 posts
- Credit Officers: 10 posts
- Agricultural Field Officers: 10 posts
- HR Officers: 4 posts
- Manager: 27 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualifications and age limits vary by post. Candidates must refer to the detailed notification available on the official website for complete information.
- Application Fee
- CSA: ₹1,000
- Scale I & II posts: ₹1,500
Fees can be paid online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.
For further details and to access the application link, candidates are advised to visit the official Nainital Bank website.