Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 185 PO, CSA & Specialist Officer Posts

Nainital Bank has opened applications for multiple positions, including Probationary Officers (PO) and Customer Support Associates (CSA). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank’s official website, nainitalbank.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 185 vacancies across various roles.

Key Dates

Registration starts: December 12, 2025

Registration closes: January 1, 2026

Last date for fee payment: January 2, 2026

Tentative exam date: January 18, 2026

Vacancy Breakdown

Customer Support Associate (CSA): 71 posts

Probationary Officer (PO): 40 posts

Risk Officers: 3 posts

Chartered Accountant (CA): 3 posts

Information Technology Officers: 15 posts

Law Officers: 2 posts

Credit Officers: 10 posts

Agricultural Field Officers: 10 posts

HR Officers: 4 posts

Manager: 27 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications and age limits vary by post. Candidates must refer to the detailed notification available on the official website for complete information.

Application Fee

CSA: ₹1,000

Scale I & II posts: ₹1,500

Fees can be paid online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.

For further details and to access the application link, candidates are advised to visit the official Nainital Bank website.

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