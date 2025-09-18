Dussehra 2025 Festival: What is Ravan Dahan and Its History, Importance

As India gears up to celebrate Dussehra 2025 on October 2, one of the festival’s most iconic traditions — Ravan Dahan — will once again take center stage across the country.

What is Ravan Dahan?

Ravan Dahan, literally meaning the “burning of Ravana,” is a symbolic ritual held on Dussehra (also called Vijaya Dashami) where towering effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghnad are set ablaze. The act marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, as narrated in the epic Ramayana.

History and Mythological Significance

The practice traces back thousands of years to the Ramayana era. According to the legend, Ravana, the mighty king of Lanka, abducted Goddess Sita, prompting Lord Rama to wage a battle against him. With the support of Lord Hanuman, Lakshmana, and an army of vanaras, Rama ultimately defeated Ravana on the day of Vijaya Dashami.

Since then, Ravan Dahan has symbolized the triumph of good over evil and the destruction of arrogance, ego, and injustice.

Importance of the Ritual

Ravan Dahan is not just a spectacle; it carries deep cultural and moral lessons. The burning of effigies represents cleansing oneself of inner demons — anger, greed, pride, and dishonesty. Communities gather in large grounds, where the effigies, often packed with firecrackers, are set aflame amidst cheers, fireworks, and chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Celebrations Across India

From Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan to small towns and villages, the tradition is celebrated with grandeur. In northern states, elaborate Ramlila performances precede the Dahan, while in the south, Dussehra is marked by cultural processions, Ayudha Puja, and Navaratri rituals.

As Dussehra 2025 approaches, the festival will once again unite millions across India in celebrating the timeless message — that truth and righteousness ultimately prevail over evil.