Diwali 2025: Public Demand for 4-Day Holiday in Schools, Colleges and Government Offices

With Diwali falling on October 20, 2025 (Monday), people across Tamil Nadu are eagerly hoping for an extended holiday this festive season. Teachers, students, employees, and the general public have urged the state government to declare an additional holiday after Diwali, which would result in a continuous four-day break.

Since October 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday) are already regular holidays, followed by Diwali on October 20, an official holiday on October 21 would mean four straight days off. This, many say, will allow families to travel to their hometowns and celebrate the festival without rush.

Traditionally, the state government announces an extra holiday either a day before or after Diwali, compensating by declaring a Saturday later in the month as a working day. Last year too, a similar arrangement was made.

This year, citizens are requesting the government to announce the holiday well in advance so that people traveling long distances can book train and bus tickets early.

While no official notification has been released yet, expectations are high. The public is waiting to see if the government will make an early announcement granting a four-day festive holiday.