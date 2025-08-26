Butwal Teej Programme 2025: 9th Open Teej Song Event at Devinagar

The G Twenty-Five Club, a prominent social organisation in Butwal, is all set to host the 9th Open Teej Song Programme at Devinagar on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, the major festival of Hindu women.

The club has been celebrating Teej annually at Chaupari in Butwal-11, and this year’s edition promises to be one of the grandest. With 56 lifetime members, the club has intensified preparations to welcome an expected 40,000 to 50,000 participants.

Club president Jagdish Neupane said all necessary arrangements have been made, including tents, drinking water, security, and musical performances. The programme, to be held on the main road of Chaupari area, will be inaugurated by Lumbini Provincial Assembly member Jamuna Dhakal.

Highlighting the cultural significance, programme coordinator Tejendra Khanal noted that women play a crucial role in preserving the originality and tradition of Teej, and the event is designed to celebrate them with joy and grandeur.

For smooth execution, the club has formed committees for publicity, medical support, volunteer coordination, drinking water, tents, and other logistics.

General secretary Kishor Pangeni added that the event will also feature vibrant musical performances, further enhancing the festive spirit.