Beating the Vitamin B12 Blues: 9 Best Vegetarian Sources You Need to Know

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in many of the body’s key functions. It supports nerve health, helps in the production of DNA and red blood cells, and is critical for brain function. B12 isn’t just a vitamin — it’s a building block of energy, cognition, and cellular health.

A deficiency in B12 can lead to fatigue, memory issues, anaemia, mood disturbances, and even irreversible nerve damage if left untreated.

Since Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, vegetarians — and especially vegans — are more prone to deficiencies. However, with proper planning and the inclusion of B12-fortified foods, vegetarians can meet their daily requirements. It is always advisable to check product labels for B12 fortification and consider a supplement if necessary. Here are some vegetarian options to reverse B12 deficiencies:

Fortified Plant-Based Milk

Soy, almond, oat, or rice milk often come fortified with B12. One cup can provide up to 50% of the daily requirement.

Fortified Breakfast Cereals

Many breakfast cereals are fortified with B12, making them a convenient option.

Nutritional Yeast

Popular among vegans, nutritional yeast has a cheesy flavour and is often fortified with B12. A tablespoon can provide your full daily dose.

Fortified Tofu

Some tofu brands are fortified with B12, offering both protein and essential nutrients.

Dairy Products

Milk, yogurt, and cheese naturally contain small amounts of B12.

Mushrooms (Certain Varieties)

Wild mushrooms like shiitake or button may contain trace amounts of B12, though not enough to meet daily needs.

Tempeh

This fermented soy product may contain small amounts of naturally occurring B12, but it should not be relied on as the sole source.

Fortified Nutritional Supplements

Available in tablet, spray, or sublingual form, supplements are a reliable way for vegetarians to maintain B12 levels.

Fortified Vegan Spreads (like Marmite)

Yeast extracts used as spreads are often fortified with B12 and can be an easy dietary addition.

Adults typically need around 2.4 micrograms of B12 daily. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, it’s wise to have your B12 levels checked regularly and consult a doctor about supplementation if needed.