Aug 8 to Aug 10: Three Days of Holiday Cheer in AP and Telangana

Students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are all set to enjoy a welcome break as a festive long weekend approaches from August 8 to August 10. With traditional celebrations lined up and academic schedules easing up, the timing couldn’t be better for school-goers and families alike.

Three Days of Holiday Cheer

The upcoming three-day stretch is due to a combination of cultural and calendar holidays:

August 8 (Friday) – A public holiday for Varalakshmi Vratam, a popular South Indian festival celebrated by women for the prosperity and well-being of their families.

August 9 (Saturday) – Rakhi Pournami, also known as Raksha Bandhan, falls on the Second Saturday, which is already a scheduled off for many schools.

August 10 (Sunday) – A regular weekly holiday.

Perfect Timing for a Short Getaway

The rare alignment of back-to-back holidays is prompting many families to plan short vacations, pilgrimages, or simply spend relaxed time at home. With the festive spirit in the air, local travel bookings have seen a spike, and several families are reportedly heading to hometowns for the celebrations.

For students, it’s not just about fun—many also see this break as an opportunity to regroup academically or finish pending assignments before mid-term exams kick in.

Celebrations Across Telugu States

The twin festivals have cultural significance across Telugu households:

Varalakshmi Vratam sees women performing special pujas, seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity.

Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi Pournami) celebrates the cherished bond between siblings, where sisters tie rakhis to their brothers in a symbolic gesture of love and protection.

As festive fervor grows and schools close their gates for three days, it's celebration time for children and families alike—a brief but cherished pause in the busy academic calendar.

Major Festivals in August 2025

While schools and colleges will remain open from August 11 to 14, academic activity may be lighter than usual, as preparations for Independence Day take center stage. The national holiday on August 15 will be marked by flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs across educational institutions.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Krishna Janmashtami falls on Saturday, August 16, followed by Sunday, August 17, giving another two-day break. Towards the end of the month, Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) on Wednesday, August 27 will also be observed as a public holiday.