Let EC conduct an impartial inquiry: Vinod Tawde on cash for vote controversy

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade, who was under attack in connection with the cash-for-vote controversy, on Tuesday said that let the CCTV footage be checked to know the reality.

He also demanded an impartial inquiry by the Election Commission while ruling out the distribution of cash by him.

Tawde, who was to address the press conference to clarify his stand, had to cancel it following the Election Commission’s suggestion due to the 48-hour silence period. Tawde hogged the headlines after he was gheraoed by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers at the hotel in Nalasopara-Virar alleging the distribution of cash among voters ahead of polling slated for Wednesday.

Tawde in a release said: “While I was returning to Mumbai today from Wada when I reached Vasai area, I called up the local BJP candidate Rajan Naik who told me that the party workers are in a hotel and invited me for tea. When I went there, naturally, there was talk of elections. I was talking about the technical process on polling day and the care that needs to be taken. At that time some workers suddenly came and started shouting at me. After learning that these activists belong to Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, I contacted the head of that party Hitendra Thakur and requested him to restrain his party workers.”

He further stated that after his request Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij Thakur arrived at the hotel.

“After talking to both of them, I got out of the same car with them. All incidents have been captured on CCTV. I only went for tea with BJP workers and was discussing about polling. There is no question of distribution of money by me,” he clarified.

“One should check the CCTV footage in this context so that reality will be known. Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule who criticised me in this regard should understand the facts. Also, an impartial inquiry should be conducted by the Election Commission,” said Tawde.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption crusader Anjali Damania expressed serious displeasure over today’s incident.

“If Fadnavis leaked this news to trap Vinod Tawde then it is a matter of shame. Will such people do politics in Maharashtra? Those who started to cut each other's throats for a chair, what good will they do to the people of Maharashtra? Distributing money, buying votes and now this? Disgusted with this dirt,” she said in her post on X.

