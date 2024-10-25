The Legend of Hanuman Season 5’ will be one of its kind: Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, the voice behind the character Raavan in the animated series ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, has talked about what makes the fifth season one its kind.

Kelkar has lent his voice to the character for the past three years. The ‘Srikanth’ actor, who will soon voice Raavan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 5’, recently expressed his anticipation for the love and recognition he hopes to receive for his performance.

In a statement, Sharad shared, “When we did the first season, it was a new thing for all of us. We did 3D animation and dubbing for the first time and the animation was created. It was a new process altogether. But Disney+ Hotstar, throughout all these five seasons, have been going all out with the kind of strategy they have, the kind of visuals they want to create, or the kind of promotions they want to do. So, they are not keeping any stone unturned.”

He added, “They are going with their full strength to make the product, first of all, one of its kind with all the sensitivity to the project. In promotions also, they are going in a very systematic manner and people love that. People are waiting for The Legend of Hanuman every season. I get emails and a lot of messages about when the next season will come. So, here we are with our next season on 25th October.”

This new season is centered around loyalty and courage. As Hanuman transforms into his powerful Panchmukhi avatar, viewers will be taken on a thrilling journey that highlights his extraordinary strength and wisdom.

‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 5’, produced by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 25. Sharad Kelkar, who made his television debut with Doordarshan’s show ‘Aakrosh’, has appeared in several Bollywood movies such as ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘Operation Romeo’, ‘Laxmii’ and ‘Srikanth.’

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.