Leaked footage reveals Tesla Cybertrucks with open frunks inside Gigafactory Texas

San Francisco, Aug 6 (IANS) A new leaked video revealed multiple Tesla Cybertrucks parked inside the plant at Gigafactory Texas with their frunks open.

The video was shared by TikTok user randomness2646, reports Teslarati.

Two things can be concluded from the video -- First, those are the various Cybertruck builds that have been made at the factory and are either test models or ones that are prepared to be delivered.

It is also possible that it is a combination of the two.

It seems that the electric pickup truck unit closest to the camera is one that was seen on the streets because it appears to have some dirt or dings in the side.

Last month, a Cybertruck was spotted fitted with calibration equipment.

The pickup truck was also seen being transported on a truck in Livermore, California, with a wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Another Cybertruck was spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap which was better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features.

Also, in June, the electric pickup truck's prototype was seen arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Another Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

