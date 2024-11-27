Late soldier's son obtains fifth position in Bihar govt recruitment exam

Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) The son of a late Army soldier and motivated by his policewoman sister, Vineet Anand of Sheikhupura has managed to crack the Bihar Public Service Commission's 69th Combined Civil Services Examination, figuring in the top five candidates.

His remarkable achievement is a source of immense pride not only for his family but also for the entire community. Vineet Anand's success is deeply rooted in the support of his family.

After losing his father who served in the Indian Army, Vineet was raised in Sheikhpura by his mother and sister. His sister, Preeti Kumari, who works as a sub-inspector in Sheikhpura town, played a pivotal role in guiding and motivating him throughout his preparation journey.

Originally from Pakdi village in Mashrakh block of Saran district, Vineet has been living in Sheikhpura with his family for several years.

Speaking after the results were declared, Vineet expressed gratitude towards his family and dedicated his achievement to their unwavering support. He highlighted how his mother and sister stood by him during tough times so that he could focus entirely on his studies.

"After the demise of my father, my mother and sister supported me in my education. My sister guided me during the preparation of the examination. Everyone supported me, and I am highly pleased with such a performance in BPSC," Anand said.

The announcement of Vineet’s 5th rank in the BPSC examination created an atmosphere of pride and joy across Sheikhpura. Friends, relatives, and well-wishers have been showering the family with congratulations and phone calls, celebrating his hard-earned success. His accomplishment has become an inspiration for many aspiring candidates in the region.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the final results for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on Tuesday.

A total of 470 candidates have successfully qualified for various positions. Among them, 361 candidates were selected for posts like Revenue Service and Education Service, 10 candidates were selected for the position of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), 98 candidates were selected for Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent posts and one qualified for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations). The total vacancy was 475 posts, and this result concludes the selection process.

