Laqshay Kapoor & Sonal Chauhan deliver a romantic melody in the form of 'Aisi Jannat’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer Laqshay Kapoor has joined forces with actress Sonal Chauhan to deliver a heartfelt romantic melody in the form of the song "Aisi Jannat".

Presented by T-Series, the romantic track has been crooned by Laqshya, with Sonal enhancing the music video with her charismatic presence. Scored by composer duo Meet Bros, "Aisi Jannat" enjoys lyrics penned by Youngveer.

Both Laqshay and Sonal bring the emotions of the song to life through simple, innocent moments of love.

Talking about working in "Aisi Jannat", Sonal spilled her excitement in the following words: “When I first heard Aisi Jannat, I instantly fell in love with its melody and sincerity. Working with Laqshay was a joy; his voice has such depth and emotion. It was also wonderful to collaborate once again with T-Series, who always present music so beautifully.”

Laqshay pitched in, saying: “Aisi Jannat is very close to my heart—it’s a song that speaks of old school love in its pure form. Having Sonal as my co-star brought an effortless charm to the video, and I’m grateful to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for believing in me and this track.”

"Aisi Jannat" is now available on T-Series’ YouTube channel and streaming across all major platforms.

In the meantime, Sonal also joined the long list of admirers for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, "Saiyaara".

After catching the much-appreciated movie in the theatre, the 'Jannat' actress wrote on social media: "Watched this beautiful film, and I’m out of words….. Pure @mohitsuri magic. This is the cinema we need. The cinema that makes us feel. The cinema that brings us face to face with emotions that everyone seems to be running away from."

Praising the lead cast, she added: "Such beautiful and real performances. @ancetpadda you’re so beautiful and so honest as Vaani. Congratulations to the whole team @awidhani Kudos to adityachopra for taking this risk in times when everyone is playing safe when everyone is playing safe. And @ahaanpandayy What can I say? A STAR IS BORN ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS. You were born for the big screen."

