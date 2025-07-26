Laos ramps up disaster relief, preparedness efforts

Vientiane, July 26 (IANS) The Laos government is actively working on disaster relief efforts to assist victims of natural disasters this year, and is strengthening measures to prepare for future emergencies.

A consultation meeting on disaster relief planning for provinces affected in 2025 was held on Friday in Lao capital Vientiane, chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Chansamone Chanyalath, according to a Lao People's Army News report on Saturday.

During the meeting, Vongkham Phanthanouvong, Director General of Social Welfare Department under the Laos Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, presented a report on the impact of Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year. It brought widespread rain and thunderstorms, causing flooding in eight provinces including Vientiane, Bolikhamxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Huaphan, Bokeo, and Xaysomboun.

According to initial assessments, flooding and landslides impacted 262 villages across 34 districts, affecting 14,974 families and 14,191 people. Four people were killed, six others were injured, and four people remain missing in the catastrophe.

The disaster damaged 2,249 houses, 1,753 hectares of agricultural land, 11 power grids, five schools, 47 roads, five bridges, two irrigation facilities, and 17 sanitation facilities.

In response, the Central Disaster Management Committee instructed local authorities to closely monitor the situation and strengthen preparedness for potential future disasters.

Provincial and district command centres have been established to coordinate relief operations. Emergency aid has been distributed to affected families, while rescue teams assisted stranded individuals and recovered the deceased. Efforts have also been made to repair damaged roads and restore transportation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chansamone called on all sectors of society to join forces in supporting affected communities and helping restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

Laos residents remain on alert as river levels continue to rise, with some waterways reaching warning and danger thresholds, prompting heightened vigilance and preparations for potential flash floods.

Continuous rainfall across Laos caused river levels to rise, with the water level of the Mekong River section in Lao capital Vientiane reaching 12.51 metres on Friday, just above the danger level of 12.50 metres, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

