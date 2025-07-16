Lamine Yamal handed Barcelona No. 10 shirt; extend contract till 2031

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has been officially handed the club's iconic No. 10 jersey, once worn by the legendary Lionel Messi, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, takes over the number from Ansu Fati, who recently moved to AS Monaco on a season-long loan. Yamal’s elevation to the symbolic shirt number comes just days after reports surfaced of an investigation launched by the Spanish government into alleged breaches of disability laws related to his birthday celebrations. The probe centers around claims that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers at his party—an issue currently under review.

Barcelona made the No. 10 announcement during a private event with Yamal and his family to celebrate his newly signed contract, which extends his stay at Camp Nou until 2031.

Yamal becomes the latest in a storied line of players to wear the No. 10 at Barça, following the likes of Messi, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Romário, and Diego Maradona. His recent social media posts hinting at the switch—featuring images of Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Messi in the Barça No. 10—sparked fan speculation that has now been confirmed.

Messi famously wore the number between 2008 and 2021, during which he cemented his legacy as the greatest player in the club’s history. After his departure, Ansu Fati inherited the shirt but struggled with injuries and consistency, making way for Yamal's ascension.

Since his debut in 2022-23 wearing the No. 41, Yamal has rapidly become a mainstay for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He later wore No. 27 and then No. 19—ironically, the same number Messi wore before taking up the No. 10.

Yamal has already accumulated 106 appearances and 25 goals for Barcelona, helping the team win two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Supercopa. He also played a crucial role in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph earlier this summer, showcasing his poise and flair on the international stage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.