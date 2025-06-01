Lady Gaga does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance on stage during latest performance

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga stunned the audience when she pulled off a neat trick during her latest performance on stage.

The singer brought the magic and dazzle to Netflix’s Tudum. The singer, who is also the guest star on the hit streaming show ‘Wednesday’, emerged from a coffin to perform her songs ‘Abracadabra’, ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Bloody Mary’ along with some creepy dancers, reports ‘Variety’.

She also shimmied to ‘Goo Goo Muck’ and did the viral dance number from ‘Wednesday’ Season 1 alongside performers dressed like Wednesday Addams, her butler Lurch and the disembodied hand Thing.

As per ‘Variety’, later this year, Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance on Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’.

According to Netflix, Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday. Other guest stars this season include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

‘Wednesday’ follows Jenna Ortega in the titular role of the psychic ‘Addams Family’ daughter in her time as a student at Nevermore Academy. The second season of the series, which debuted its hit first season in November 2022, will launch on the streamer in two parts set to drop on August 6, debuting with Part 1, while Part 2 will follow on September 3.

The singer-actress has just finished playing a series of shows in Mexico, Brazil and Singapore. Earlier this year, she returned to Coachella as the headline act. She performed ‘The Manifesto of Mayhem’ and went on to include title cards for Acts I, II, III., IV and V. Songs included ‘Vanish Into You’ and ‘Killah’ from her new album, ‘Mayhem’, and she also performed classics like ‘Born This Way’ and ‘Poker Face’. Next, Gaga is set to launch her Mayhem Ball tour in July in Las Vegas.

