Labourer murdered in Bihar’s Begusarai

Patna, August 2 (IANS) A labourer was murdered in Bihar’s Begusarai district after he went to the home of the accused to collect his wages.

Police have identified the victim as Arjun Paswan, who was working as a daily wage labourer in the house of accused Azad Paswan.

The family members of the deceased said that Azad had called Arjun to his house to collect his wages -- Rs 1000. However, after Arjun reached there, the accused beat him first and then poured acid on the victim and killed him.

When the villagers learnt about the incident, they informed the local police.

Police said that murder happened on Tuesday evening and the body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

The police have sent the dead body for postmortem to Sadar hospital.

“We have recovered the dead body. There are burn marks on the body. The accused, after killing him, has tried to burn the dead body using acid or any other chemical. The investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” said SHO Prantosh Kumar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.