‘Laapataa Ladies’ actor Pratibha Ranta shares her go-to comfort food for tough days

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) ‘Laapataa Ladies’ actress Pratibha Ranta has opened up about the one food she turns to when she’s feeling low.

In a candid interview at the Magnum lounge at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, the star revealed how indulging in ice cream helps lift her spirits during tough times. Pratibha mentioned that summer brings with it a special kind of food indulgence, ice cream. She told IANS, “If I’m feeling down, I would call for ice cream. If I were an ice cream, I would choose Magnum Dark Chocolate.” When asked how she manages to stay fit during the summer months, Ranta stated, “If you feel like eating something, go ahead, and later just do a workout; it’s absolutely fine.”

Speaking about fashion, the actress believes that “less is more,” favoring simplicity and understated elegance in her wardrobe. Yet, she also enjoys pushing the boundaries of style, saying, “Sometimes I also believe in experimenting because it’s fun.”

Pratibha Ranta received widespread acclaim for her stellar performance in the film “Laapataa Ladies.” Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, the film saw Pratibha in the role of Jaya, a small-town woman who ditches getting married to follow her aspirations.

The film hit theatres on March 1, 2024.

Pratibha recently won the trophy for Best Debut at the IIFA 2025 for her work in the film 'Laapataa Ladies.' Talking about her big win, she told IANS, “I am beyond thrilled and thankful to have been honored with the Best Debut award. Coming from Shimla with big dreams, this has been a beautiful moment for me. I remember watching IIFA as a kid, and today I have this coveted trophy in my hand.”

Pratibha continued, “'Laapataa Ladies' is not just a film for me, but it's been my stepping stone in bringing relatable films to the screen, and the audience's love has honored me with a recognition. It's a collective effort of the team in bringing life to an unseen story like 'Laapataa Ladies,' and the appreciation towards the film has brought it up to where it is today.”

