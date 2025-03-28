La Liga: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 29

Madrid (Spain), March 28 (IANS) La Liga goes into the final 10 weeks of the season with everything to play for in the title race, the battle to qualify for Europe, and the struggle to avoid relegation. Arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are in a close race for the title, with Barca enjoying a three-point lead over Real Madrid (60). Atletico are third with 56 points, with Athletic Bilbao in fourth place with 52 points.

Here are some things to watch out for this weekend as top-flight football returns to Spain:

1. A chance for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be happy that his side's first match after the international break is at home to Leganes, reports Xinhua. Leganes make the short trip to the Santiago Bernabeu after consecutive defeats dropped it back into the relegation zone, and a team that has scored just 26 goals in 28 league matches shouldn't pose a major problem for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti has a slight doubt over Thibaut Courtois in goal but will be able to bring in Andriy Lunin, while others such as Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Lucas Vazquez could also come into the side if the Italian decides to rest the likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham for Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal return leg against Real Sociedad.

2. Calendar not helping Barcelona

Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of La Liga after winning a rescheduled match 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday night. Neither team wanted the match played in the international break, and Barca's reluctance was justified when Dani Olmo was forced off with a groin injury.

Barca now have just 65 hours until the club's next game against Girona, which is three days before the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid, followed by another La Liga match against Real Betis on April 5. Playing four games in 10 days is going to test Hansi Flick's squad and risk further injuries.

3. Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal in race for 4th

Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal have key games this weekend as they look to claim fourth place and a place in next season's Champions League.

Athletic should welcome back top scorer Oihan Sancet after a month out for its home game against Osasuna, with just one win in 16 matches, but who beat Athletic 3-2 in the Copa del Rey this season.

Villarreal face a tricky trip to Getafe, whose form has improved in 2025 thanks to the arrival of midfielder Ramon Terrats. The problem for Getafe is that Terrats is on loan from Villarreal, and if they want him to play on Sunday, the club has to pay an extra fee. What makes this weekend so important is that next week, Athletic visit Villarreal for a vital six-pointer.

4. Seville derby guarantees controversy

Sunday's Seville derby between Real Betis and Sevilla is a 'must-watch' game, with Betis eyeing a place in next season's Champions League, while Sevilla look to cling onto slim hopes of a place in Europe next season.

The local rivalry between the two clubs is the most bitter in Spain and seems to contaminate the players on both sides - even recent arrivals -- and the Seville derby is a game where anything goes to beat the other side. Expect plenty of the dark arts from both sides, but also some exciting attacking play from the likes of Jesus Rodriguez, Isco, Antony, Dodi Lukebakio, Ruben Vargas, and Isaac Romero in a match where league position doesn't really matter.

